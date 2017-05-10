Mothers to lobby for family issues today in Lansing

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – You might see a number of moms walking near and through the Capitol today.

Today is the 5th Annual Mammas’ March to focus on affordable health care and paid family leave.

They’ll also be raising awareness on equal pay for women and eliminating wage theft.

The women will first meet at Central United Methodist Church to coordinate their day of lobbying lawmakers at the Capitol.

If you are interested in participating the rally begins at Central United Methodist at 9:30 a.m. with lobbying in the Capitol beginning at 11:10 a.m.

Central United Methodist Church is located at 215 N. Capital Avenue in Lansing.

