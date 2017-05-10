“Fuzzles II” and “Boulder” Pets Of The Day May 10

Meet “Fuzzles II” and “Boulder”, our Pets of the Day today. Fuzzles II is a blond boy and Boulder is a tiger-striped boy. They are from the same litter and are 2-month-old, neutered males. The two are domestic shorthairs and are sweet, friendly and playful. They also have two more littermates available for adoption. This is a good time to adopt kittens because they are Adopt One, Get One free. These guys have been neutered, are current on vaccinations and have registered microchips. You can learn more about Fuzzles II and Boulder by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

