Former EPA board ember sees dismissals as sign of wrong direction for country

(WLNS) – Michigan State Professor Robert Richardson was one of nine members of a Scientific review board recently fired by the Trump administration.

Members are nominated and usually serve six years, but the 9 fired had only served three.

Richardson is still digesting the decision from last Fridays firing.

“Just unfortunate and regrettable and certainly unexpected,” Richardson said.

Richardson says each person on the 18 member board brought a different expertise to the table.

“We had to come to some consensus because our report would speak with one voice about how the board felt.”

MSU Political Scientist Matt Grossmann believes the decision to fire these specialists is a move to add new people with like minds.

“Get in a group of people who share their values or at least don’t share the past administrations values.”

But Richardson says he ahs faith that the people in this country will continue to push the sustainability movement forward.

“This train is on its way without the federal governments help, but we hope that they will get on board.”

But Grossmann believes this is just the latest sign that the Trump administration is ready to take the EPA in a different direction.

“I certainly don’t expect any major environmental policies forwarded by the Democratic House or Senate to make it very far.”

The board will also lose four other members who have reached their 6 year term limit, so there are now 13 seats open on the board.