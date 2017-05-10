Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Felony:

Armando James Hawkins has a felony warrant for Obstruction out of Lansing. Hawkins is a white male, 32, 6′ and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jennifer Lynn Dean has a felony warrant for Assault out of Lansing. Dean is a black female, 31, 4’11’ and weighs 109 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Maegan Estelle Haney has a felony warrant for Forgery out of Lansing. Haney is a white female, 28, 5’6″ and weighs 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.