Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right:

Felony:

Armando James Hawkins has a felony warrant for Obstruction out of Lansing. Hawkins is a white male, 32, 6′ and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Jennifer Lynn Dean has a felony warrant for Assault out of Lansing. Dean is a black female, 31, 4’11’ and weighs 109 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Maegan Estelle Haney has a felony warrant for Forgery out of Lansing. Haney is a white female, 28, 5’6″ and weighs 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s