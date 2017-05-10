Authorities: Officer dies after crash in western Michigan

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer has died after a crash involving his cruiser while on duty in western Michigan.

Norton Shores police say an area resident reported the single-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say the officer was taken to a hospital and died.

The officer’s name wasn’t immediately released, but police described him as a 10-year veteran of the force with a wife and two children.

Michigan State Police are investigating what led to the crash, which destroyed the cruiser.