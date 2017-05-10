Authorities: Officer dies after crash in western Michigan

By Published:

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer has died after a crash involving his cruiser while on duty in western Michigan.

Norton Shores police say an area resident reported the single-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say the officer was taken to a hospital and died.

The officer’s name wasn’t immediately released, but police described him as a 10-year veteran of the force with a wife and two children.

Michigan State Police are investigating what led to the crash, which destroyed the cruiser.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s