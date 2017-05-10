1 treated after shooting involving Michigan trooper, deputy

By Published:

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Police say one person is being treated at a hospital following a shooting involving a Michigan State Police trooper and a sheriff’s deputy.

State police say in a statement the person was taken into custody following the shooting Tuesday night at a former state police post in Brighton Township.

Additional information wasn’t immediately released by police.

Brighton police assisted and a state police team is investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

