1 treated after shooting involving Michigan trooper, deputy

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Police say one person is being treated at a hospital following a shooting involving a Michigan State Police trooper and a sheriff’s deputy.
State police say in a statement the person was taken into custody following the shooting Tuesday night at a former state police post in Brighton Township.
Additional information wasn’t immediately released by police.
Brighton police assisted and a state police team is investigating.
