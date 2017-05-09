Trump’s comments on Muslims could haunt him in appeals court

By Published:
Graphic: AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The first federal appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican’s repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban.

An attorney for the president urged the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday to focus on the text of the religiously neutral executive order. Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall says the judges shouldn’t use campaign statements to infer that the policy was driven by anti-Muslim sentiment.

But several members of the 13-judge panel pushed back on the idea that they shouldn’t use the president’s own words to determine the motivation for the travel ban.

It’s unclear when the judges will issue their written decision. The case is expected to end up in the U.S. Supreme Court.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s