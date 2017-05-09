Tip leads to arrest in Eaton County home invasion

By Published:

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – An alert neighbor helped Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies track down a suspect in a weekend home invasion.

It all began just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday when a homeowner walked into their house on the 600 block of Harriet Avenue in Delta Township.

They found a person inside their house who quickly ran out of the home.

Deputies sealed off the area and began a search for the suspect.

That’s when deputies were flagged down by someone who told them there was a person hiding behind a nearby house.

Deputies found the suspect who had property from the first house.

Jewelry and electronics were recovered by deputies.

The suspect is in the Eaton County Jail for a home invasion charge.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s