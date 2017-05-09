Tip leads to arrest in Eaton County home invasion

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – An alert neighbor helped Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies track down a suspect in a weekend home invasion.

It all began just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday when a homeowner walked into their house on the 600 block of Harriet Avenue in Delta Township.

They found a person inside their house who quickly ran out of the home.

Deputies sealed off the area and began a search for the suspect.

That’s when deputies were flagged down by someone who told them there was a person hiding behind a nearby house.

Deputies found the suspect who had property from the first house.

Jewelry and electronics were recovered by deputies.

The suspect is in the Eaton County Jail for a home invasion charge.