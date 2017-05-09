Skubick: Kildee decision to not run for governor dodges Dem showdown

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – With Congressman Dan Kildee out of the race for governor, the political fallout from that decision has begun.

Most folks in Lansing were a tad surprised that Democrat Dan Kildee is bailing out of the governor’s race and will run again for Congress instead.

He is basically assured of winning that seat, while the run for governor was iffy, at best.

With him out of the picture, it avoids a nasty political fight with Democrat Gretchen Whitmer and for that Democratic consultant T.J. Bucholz says all the Dems should be happy.

“Nobody in the Democratic Party wanted a knife fight with each other,” insisted Bucholz. “I think they would have split the union vote, they would have split some of the money and then they would beat each other up and give fodder for the Republicans.”

There is the feeling that Mr. Kildee would have run for governor had the nomination been handed to him but that was not going to be the case with Ms. Whitmer in the hunt.

The fallout of the Kildee decision also means Flint senator Jim Ananich won’t be running for Kildee’s seat. “I don’t know if it ever was but it no longer fits anymore.”

Senator Ananich supports Ms. Whitmer and with Mr. Kildee out “I think she probably becomes the outright frontrunner now,” Sen. Ananich says.

With Kildee out the five other Democrats running for governor have one less opponent to worry about.