Shining laser lights at planes, trains now against Michigan law

It is now illegal to shine a laser light into a plane cockpit or into the path of moving train.

That’s after Governor Rick Snyder signed two bills outlawing the practice.

Laser lights have been known to blind pilots in the middle of a flight, putting their safety and the safety of any passengers at risk.

Shining a laser at planes is already against federal law (and has been since 2012), but Michigan lawmakers wanted to add it to the list of state laws, as well.

Anyone who is convicted of shining a laser light at a plane or train (with very few and very specific exceptions) can be found guilty of a felony and serve up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.