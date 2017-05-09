President Trump fires FBI Director

White House announces President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey’s firing “will mark a new beginning” for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey’s firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

Comey was appointed by President Barack Obama, but before his appointment, Comey was a high ranking member of the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.

