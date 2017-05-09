Officials: Detroit-area professor provided drugs to students

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a professor at Oakland University provided drugs to students at his home in suburban Detroit.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports Joseph Schiele taught business classes at the Detroit-area school prior to his arrest in February and faces charges including possession, delivery and manufacture of controlled substances. He’s also charged with maintaining a drug house.

Schiele appeared Monday at Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac and has a June 12 pretrial hearing.

Outside the courtroom, he called it a “terrible situation” and said: “Hopefully, things will come to light in time.” He’s free on bond.

Four young people were at his home in Oakland Township on Feb. 15 when it was searched by Oakland County sheriff’s deputies. Investigators say Schiele was providing amphetamines and the tranquilizer Ketamine.