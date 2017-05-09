My Lifestyle | Recipes That Will Make You Love Vegetables

If you were asked to choose between a giant steak or a head of broccoli, we have a feeling you’d go right for the juicy hunk of meat. We get it: Looking at a giant pan of raw vegetables isn’t exactly exciting (or always appetizing, for that matter).

Most people seem to agree, since 87 percent of Americans don’t eat the recommended 2 to 3 cups of vegetables a day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In fact, half of Americans eat less than 1.5 cups of vegetables a day.

But that’s a huge mistake. Prepared the right way, vegetables can add unique flavors to your favorite meals while helping you lose weight and packing your diet with disease-fighting nutrients.

If you can’t stand the taste of produce, look no further. These 26 delicious recipes will forever change the way you think about vegetables.

ADD VEGETABLES TO YOUR BREAKFAST

Go easy. Don’t hesitate to down some vegetables in the morning, says Chris Mohr, Ph.D., R.D. For a quickie breakfast, cook a couple of eggs over easy, top with a large handful of arugula, drizzle with olive oil, and add a pinch of sea salt.

Scramble ‘em up. Sauté a handful of broccoli and onions until they’re soft (toss in some red bell pepper if you can handle extra produce). Add four egg whites and one whole egg, scramble them up and top with grape tomatoes or salsa, suggests Jim White, R.D.N., spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Think Mexican. Spread black beans on top of warm corn tortillas and top with gooey eggs and fresh homemade salsa with this game-changing huevos rancheros recipe.

Bake them into a frittata. Beat two eggs with salt, pepper, and whatever fresh herbs you have on hand. Tarragon, sage, and thyme are great options, says Keri Glassman, M.S., R.D. Roast any leftover vegetables in your fridge—like Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, and butternut squash—in a skillet. Combine eggs, vegetables, and 2 ounces of turkey or ham in a baking dish or pour into individual muffin tins. Bake at 350 degrees until eggs are no longer runny.

Cook the best brunch. Drizzle one bunch of asparagus with olive oil and bake alongside thick-cut bacon for about 15 minutes. Crack a couple of eggs into a muffin tin and bake until the yolk is how you like it. Toast an English muffin and top with asparagus, bacon, your poached egg, and hollandaise.

