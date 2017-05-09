MSU football player resolves question of contempt

A Michigan State football player won’t be in any further trouble with the law.

Demetrius Cooper’s attorney says his client won’t be held in contempt for violating the terms of his plea deal.

Cooper, a 6-foot-5, 253-pound defensive end, got in trouble with the law in November. He was accused of spitting in the face of an East Lansing parking enforcement officer. He accepted a plea deal on misdemeanor assault charges in March.

The plea called for Cooper to avoid possession of alcohol.

A court called the plea into question after Cooper was seen holding two bottles of alcohol.

But Cooper’s attorney James Heos tells 6 Sports that he had three witnesses who were willing to testify that Cooper only held two unopened bottles for a few seconds on April 21st and did not drink any of it.

Heos also says all of Cooper’s tests for alcohol since then have been negative.

Under an agreement worked out with the court, Heos says Cooper will remain on probation until November and be tested more frequently, but he will not see any further punishment.