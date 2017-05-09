Michigan regulators to decide fate of energy contract

By Published:

LAWRENCE, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Public Service Commission is deciding whether ending a nuclear power purchase contract would be a cost-saving decision for energy customers.

The commission held back-to-back public meetings Monday in Lawrence, Michigan, to focus on Consumers Energy’s plan to terminate a 15-year contract with Entergy that began in 2007 after the latter company announced plans to shut down its Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in 2018.

The original agreement let Consumers purchase nearly all of the power Palisades generates through 2022.

Consumers has proposed to recover a $172 million buy-out payment through customers utility rates. A financing order application shows Consumers alleging its customers would save between $54 million and $1.1 billion by ending the contract early, despite the utility charges.

The commission will decide on Consumers’ proposal by August.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s