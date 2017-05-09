Mason crash sends four people to local hospital

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – A two-car crash this morning in Mason sent four people to a local hospital.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Goodman and Columbia Roads in Mason.

The intersection was closed for about one hour until the wreckage was cleared.

Details are still being sorted out by the Mason Police Department and the condition of the people involved is still not known.

One of the vehicles was carrying at least two children.

A vehicle ended up in the backyard of a nearby home.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.