UPDATE: Lawmaker arrested for drunk driving dead in apparent suicide

Related Coverage State Representative arrested for drunk driving

UPDATE (Friday 9:00 a.m.) – The Lansing Police Department tell 6 News that the medical examiner has completed the investigation into the death of State Rep. John Kivela Tuesday. The medical examiner confirmed the death was a suicide. Investigators expect to close the case soon.

UPDATES with reaction from Kivela’s colleagues.

A Michigan lawmaker arrested for drunk driving on Monday is dead.

State Rep. John Kivela, a former mayor of Marquette, died after he “apparently took his own life” according to Governor Rick Snyder.

He broke the news to a crowd at an event announcing his nominee for the Michigan Supreme Court.

Arrest records show Kivela, a 47-year-old Democrat, was picked up in Clinton County on Monday with a blood-alcohol level of more than .17, which qualified him for stricter penalties under the “super drunk” law.

It was Kivela’s second arrest for driving under the influence. He was picked up in Clinton County last year.

Lansing Police confirmed that Kivela died and that there are no signs of foul play, but they say it will take an autopsy before before they rule on a manner of death.

Tributes to Kivela poured in from both sides of the aisle as word of his death spread.

Kivela was in his third and final term representing Michigan’s 109th House District, which includes Alger, Luce, and Schoolcraft counties and part of Marquette County. He had recently announced plans to run for the State Senate.

Stay tuned to 6 News as we continue to follow this story.