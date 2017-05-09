Lawmaker arrested for drunk driving dead in “apparent suicide”

Related Coverage State Representative arrested for drunk driving

A Michigan lawmaker arrested for drunk driving on Monday is dead.

State Rep. John Kivela, a former mayor of Marquette, died of “an apparent suicide” according to Governor Rick Snyder.

He broke the news to a crowd at an event announcing his nominee for the Michigan Supreme Court.

Arrest records show Kivela, a 47-year-old Democrat, was picked up in Clinton County on Monday with a blood-alcohol level of more than .17, which qualified him for stricter penalties under the “super drunk” law.

It was Kivela’s second arrest for driving under the influence. He was picked up in Clinton County last year.

