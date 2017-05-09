Jane Aldrich honored by Lansing Community College

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s a nice feeling when good things happen to good people.

And there aren’t many people better than our former colleague Jane Aldrich.

Now Lansing Community College is honoring Jane with this year’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

Jane began anchoring and reporting at WLNS-TV 6 News in 1985. She retired in January 2017.

During those years she shared stories that touched lives and built a bond with mid-Michigan.

She has always been a vocal supporter of the area and has been a member of the LCC Foundation Board of Directors for nine years.

“Jane is a great example of the thousands of LCC graduates that live, work, and volunteer in our community,” said Dan McKean, executive director of the LCC Foundation. “It’s alumni like her that make our community vibrant and prosperous.”

This is the 27th anniversary of the award, which annually honors an outstanding alumni who has contributed to their career and community.

Jane will speak to graduates at LCC’s Commencement this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Breslin Center on the campus of MSU.

ONLINE: Past award recipients