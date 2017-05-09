Another twist in Livingston County murder case

LIVINGSTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – The family of the man sentenced to life in prison by a local judge accused of having an affair with a lead witness has decided to withdraw a motion seeking to set aside his murder conviction.

Jared Kowalski tells our media partner WHMI that the Michigan State Appellate Defender Office withdrew a motion alleging 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan was biased in favor of the prosecution during the 2013 trial of his father, Jerome Kowalski.

That motion was filed when it was revealed that the judge was having an affair with the State Police detective who was the lead investigator in the 2008 double homicide of Jerome Kowalski’s brother and sister-in-law in their Oceola Township home.

Jerome Kowalski was convicted, primarily based on his confession to the detective.

When the affair surfaced Kowalski quickly recanted the confession and has maintained his innocence.

So what led to the decision to withdraw the motion to set aside the conviction?

Jared Kowalski would not give details but said there is a “crucial” new angle that didn’t necessarily focus on the Brennan/Furlong affair that will be revealed.

More from WHMI: Kowalski’s Family Withdraws Motion, Citing “Crucial” New Evidence

