“Thunder” Pet Of The Day May 8

Meet “Thunder”. our Pet of the Day today. 2-year-old Thunder is a very outgoing, friendly kitty. He looks like he had a rough life but he’s not down for the count. Thunder does great with other cats! He is missing a bit of fur on the end of the tail – and we know why! Someone seems to like to suck on the end of their tail every now and again!

Thunder had a hernia the size of a quarter but that has been sewed back up and he’s doing great! This should not cause any issues in the future at all.

If you are OK with a rough & tumble looking boy, but a lover in every sense of the word then come meet Thunder today! He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Thunder by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.