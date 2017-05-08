State Representative arrested for drunk driving

State Representative John Kivela was arrested on Monday for suspicion of driving under the influence.

That’s according to arrest records in Clinton County. Those records suggest he had a blood-alcohol level above .17, which would qualify him as “super drunk” under state law, which could mean a more significant punishment.

Kivela is a 47-year-old Democrat who represents Marquette in the Michigan House of Representatives. Kivela, who recently announced his candidacy for the state senate, is a former mayor of Marquette.

It’s not his first arrest for drinking and driving. Kivela was arrested in Clinton County back in November of 2015. At that time, police say he was speeding and swerving with an open bottle of whiskey in the car. Records from that arrest show his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. He ended up getting 12 months probation and paid around $1,600 in fines.

Kivela will be arraigned May 18 on the DUI charge.