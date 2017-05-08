Recall ordered for frozen breakfast foods

(WLNS)- If you’re starting to think about what’s going to be on your breakfast menu you’ll want to check your freezer for some Aunt Jemima products.

The company is calling its Aunt Jemima brand frozen pancakes, waffles and french toast because they might be contaminated with listeria.

Do not eat these products and return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

There have been no illnesses or injuries directly related to these products.

Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.