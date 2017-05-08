Physician’s license suspended for overprescribing opioids

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Livonia doctor’s license to practice medicine has been suspended for overprescribing opioids.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs suspended the license of Zongli Chang of Livonia immediately.

In its complaint LARA claims Dr. Chang overprescribed commonly abused and diverted controlled substances, such as Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone for other than lawful medical purposes.

It also alleges Dr. Chang routinely prescribed medication, including addictive opioids to patients for other than lawful medical purposes.

LARA investigators looked at the record of 11 patients under Dr. Chang’s care.

Of those 11 patients, nine received the dangerous combination of opioids, muscle relaxants, and benzodiazepines.

Investigators also found that none of the patient files contained controlled substance abuse agreements.

“Through aggressive investigations and suspensions, we will continue to pursue strong regulatory actions to prevent our medical professionals from over prescribing controlled substances,” said Bureau of Professional Licensing Director Kim Gaedeke.

