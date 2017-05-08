My Lifestyle | Pumpkin Seeds

Where do you get your protein?

This is one of the most common questions that a plant-based eater, vegetarian or vegan can get. Even if you are a meat lover and are plant-based curious, you still may wonder whether or not it’s possible to meet your protein needs on a plant-based diet.

The answer is: yes.

It is absolutely possibly to meet your protein needs from plant-based sources. David Carter, vegan NFL player, Scott Jurek, vegan ultrarunner and Venus Williams, vegan tennis player are just few vegan athletes that prove that plant-based diets provide enough protein.

Some of the greatest plant-based protein sources out there are pumpkin seeds. But their protein content is just one of the magical benefits they provide. Pumpkin seeds are highly nutritious and are abundant with health benefits. They are also delicious.

Make sure to munch on raw pumpkin seeds instead of salted or roasted varieties to receive the most benefits. Choose organic products if you can to ensure that they are not sprayed with pesticides. You can buy pumpkin seeds in the form of a pumpkin seed protein powder or part of a plant-based protein powder too. Just make sure to buy organic and high quality protein powders.

Not convinced yet? Read on for the benefits of pumpkin seeds.

9 Important Benefits Of Pumpkin Seeds

1. Pumpkin Seeds Are Rich In Iron

Pumpkins are one of the best sources of iron in a plant-based diet. You don’t even need much of it, only ¼ cup a day meets 16% of your daily needs. Taking it in the form of a protein powder is an even denser way to get even more iron into your diet. If you are dealing with anemia or are a female athlete, it is particularly important for you to meet your iron needs.

2. Pumpkin Seeds Are Anti-inflammatory And Alkalizing

Raw, green pumpkins seeds are filled with natural chlorophyll that naturally cleanses and alkalizes your body. Through alkalizing your blood, pumpkins prevent and remedy inflammation from a highly acidic diet or lifestyle.

3. Pumpkins Seeds Are Excellent Sources Of Fiber

Pumpkin seeds have 5 grams of fiber in ¼ cup. Fiber helps your body to digest foods and regulate your blood sugar. Pumpkin seeds are also easy to digest, unlike some other plant-based protein sources, like beans and some nuts.

4. Pumpkin Seeds Are High In Protein

Pumpkin seeds are one of the best sources of plant-based protein with 5 grams in just one ounce. They are also high in tryptophan, an amino acid that enhances serotonin, boosting your mood and mental health.

5. Pumpkin Seeds Are Non-Allergenic

Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of plant-based protein, good fat and fiber, but if you have a nut allergy, it can complicate things. The good thing is that pumpkin seeds are non-allergenic.

6. Pumpkin Seeds Are A Great Source Of Zinc

Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, which is very important for your hormone production, immune health, carbohydrate metabolism, skin, hair and nails. Only ¼ cup of seeds meets 23% of your daily needs.

7. Pumpkin Seeds Are Good Sources Of Health Fat

Pumpkin seeds are a fantastic source of omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats that help prevent and reduce inflammation and protect your heart. They help to balance your blood sugar, regulate your mood, improve your digestion and better your overall health.

8. Pumpkin Seeds Are Anti-Microbial

Pumpkin seeds help your body to get rid of dangerous microbes, like parasites. They also improve your immune system that helps to fight these bad bugs. Pumpkin seeds may prevent yeast infections as well.

9. Pumpkin Seeds Are High In Magnesium

Pumpkin seeds are abundant in magnesium, an essential mineral for your health. Magnesium deficiency can lead to headaches, constipation, low blood sugar, insomnia, lack of energy and mental health issues.

How To Use Pumpkins Seeds

There are various ways to eat pumpkin seeds:

Snack on them as they are

Add them to your granola or oatmeal

Make homemade granola or bliss bars using them

Add them to your fruit salads

Add them to your salads

Add them to your green smoothies

Add them to your stir-fries

Add them to your trail mixes

Use them in the form of protein powder to a shake or smoothie

See, there are so many ways to eat pumpkin seeds every day. No excuses, get your pumpkin seeds on.

Do you like pumpkin seeds? Do you have any fun recipes using pumpkin seeds? Share them in the comments below. We would love to hear from you.

Visit http://fitlife.tv/9-benefits-of-pumpkin-seeds-you-probably-didnt-know_original/ to learn more!