MSU scientist dropped from EPA review board

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Environmental Protection Agency has dismissed at least five scientists from a major scientific review board including one from Michigan State University.

On Friday MSU professor Robert Richardson tweeted out that he had been removed from the EPA Board of Scientific Counselors saying “today I was Trumped.”

The New York Times reports EPA administrator Scott Pruitt is considering replacing those scientists with representatives from the industries the EPA regulates.

The board in question is in charge of reviewing the research conducted by EPA scientists.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s