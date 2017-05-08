MSU scientist dropped from EPA review board

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Environmental Protection Agency has dismissed at least five scientists from a major scientific review board including one from Michigan State University.

On Friday MSU professor Robert Richardson tweeted out that he had been removed from the EPA Board of Scientific Counselors saying “today I was Trumped.”

The New York Times reports EPA administrator Scott Pruitt is considering replacing those scientists with representatives from the industries the EPA regulates.

The board in question is in charge of reviewing the research conducted by EPA scientists.