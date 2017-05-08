Michigan Supreme Court Justice in line for federal position

NEW YORK (WLNS) – An announcement by the White House Monday could have an impact on Michigan’s highest court by tapping one state justice for a spot at the federal level.

Justice Joan Larsen might give up her seat at the Michigan Supreme Court to serve on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati, which would leave Governor Rick Snyder on the search to find a new state judge.

The former University of Michigan law professor was elected to the bench back in 2015 and has also worked as a law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia.

According to the New York Times, Justice Larsen is one of 10 jurists who will be announced as nominees by President Trump to fill vacancies in lower federal courts.

The New York Times article also says that there are 120 federal court openings across the country and Monday’s announcement is the first round of many nominations.