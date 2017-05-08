Congressman Kildee won’t run for governor

Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee will not run for governor, as was widely expected.

That’s according to 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick.

Kildee, a Flint Democrat, will make the announcement official in an e-mail Tuesday afternoon.

Skubick says Kildee was motivated by the desire to stay and fight against the Republican-controlled Congress.

Running for governor was also riskier politically than staying in the House of Representatives, since Kildee has a relatively safe seat in Washington. He’d have to give up his seat to run for governor.

