Judge sentences driver in crash that killed teen

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – In September of last year a crash killed 18-year-old Mitchel Kiefer and closed a portion of I-96 for hours.

The woman who was at fault in the crash learned her fate in the court room this morning.

Back in April 21-year-old Kelley Lange pleaded guilty to one count of a moving violation, causing death.

Today a judge sentenced Lange to two years probation, community service for each month of her probation as well as a nearly $1200 dollar fine.

Mitchel Keifer’s parents were there for the sentencing.

His mother, Paula Kiefer, told the court “Mitchell’s dreams are never going to be met, he’s never going to graduate from college and be a doctor like he wanted. I feel terrible for the Lange family and I pray everyday that I someday will be able to forgive.”