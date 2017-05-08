How you can help fight arson

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Governor Snyder has proclaimed this week Arson Awareness Week.

According to the governor, arson causes almost $19 million in damage every year in our state.

“Arson affects all of us and we all have a stake in fighting this devastating and deadly crime,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. “I urge citizens that if they see something to say something by reporting suspicious activity to local authorities.”

The Michigan Bureau of Fire Services is encouraging people to take action against the crime.

The groups suggests:

Installing motion-activated lighting

Install burglar alarms

Have working sprinkler systems

Update locks on all external doors

Keep bushes short and vacant properties clear of trash.



Michigan Arson Prevention Committee’s Arson Control Reward Program awards up to $5,000 for the information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of arsonists.

Since the reward program started, the MAPC has had 846 requests with 726 awards totaling $832,750.

You can find more fire safety reminders here.