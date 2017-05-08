Governor, law professors support Michigan judicial nominee

Related Coverage UPDATE: Trump nominates Michigan judge for federal court

Governor Rick Snyder says he’s sorry to lose a Michigan Supreme Court justice, but that he supports her selection to the federal bench.

That’s after President Donald Trump nominated Joan Larsen to the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Justice Larsen has served the people of Michigan very well as a Supreme Court Justice and is an outstanding choice for President Trump to appoint to the federal appeals court,” Snyder said in a press release. “It is disappointing that we will lose Justice Larsen on the Michigan Supreme Court because her legal expertise has been such a great asset. She deserves the nomination to the Sixth Circuit federal bench and I encourage the U.S. Senate to confirm her for that position as soon as possible.”

Snyder was joined by nearly three dozen professors at University of Michigan law school are urging Michigan’s U.S. senators to support Larsen for a seat on the appeals court.

Larsen is a former Michigan law professor, and the job requires approval by the Senate.

In a letter to Democratic Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, the law professors say Larsen is “brilliant, principled and dedicated.” Not all share her views on “judicial methodology,” but they agree she would be an “outstanding” federal judge.

Larsen has been on the Supreme Court since fall 2015. She’ll remain on the job while she awaits action by the Senate.