East Lansing Center City District subject of community discussion tonight

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s a proposal that is sparking a lot of discussion in East Lansing.

A meeting will be held tonight to discuss the controversial Center City District proposal that would bring parking, housing and commercial uses to the city’s downtown.

The city council will hear public comment tonight and vote on site plan approval for the massive project tomorrow.

Tonight a neighborhood meeting on the project is scheduled to give residents a better look at what is being proposed so they can share their opinions with the council.

That gathering, which includes free pizza, will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 tonight at “Lotsa Pizza” on Grand River in East Lansing.

You have until noon to RSVP.

Information on where to RSVP is available here.