Dr. Phil: Mother speaks out after son dies because of “cruel teen joke”

(WLNS) – It was a national news story that shocked people and made them ask why an 11-year-old boy hanged himself after an alleged social media prank.

Now a 13-year-old girl is facing criminal charges for faking her own death.

It happened in Marquette on March 14.

Tysen Benz was in his bedroom when he saw a message on social media that a friend of his had died.

Further messages indicated it was his 13-year-old girlfriend.

But police say the girl was using a friend’s social media account to prank the boy and she was never in danger.

His mother, Katrina Goss, found the boy in his closet and tried to revive him.

He was hospitalized for three weeks and died on April 4.

The girl, whose name has not been released because of her age, has been charged with malicious use of telecommunication service, punishable by up to six months in juvenile detention, and using a computer to commit a crime, which can carry up to a year in detention.

Both are misdemeanor charges.

Today, in a Dr. Phil exclusive interview, Katrina Goss talks about, what she calls, cyberbullying and how this “cruel teen joke” claimed the life of her young son.

