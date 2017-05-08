Dozens rally against Congressman Walberg’s health care vote: “I hope that he will start to listen to us”

JACKSON, MI (WLNS) – Dozens of people showed up at Congressman Tim Walberg’s Jackson office Monday evening to tell him they’re angry and feel betrayed, after Walberg voted in favor of a new health care bill that will work to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“We’re trying to send the message that the AHCA is not good for Congressman Walberg’s constituents, for us,” Beth Bowman said.

They’re concerned about how this plan works for those who have pre-existing conditions. Health issues like diabetes or high blood pressure.

“Before there was Obamacare, I was refused insurance, I have a pre-existing condition called Asperger’s syndrome and just because of that, they wouldn’t give me insurance,” Jan said. “I was really glad when Obamacare passed because then I knew I could get insurance and now the pre-existing conditions monster has revealed its ugly head again and I’m worried.”

“Be fair, don’t do it with smoke and mirrors,” Jackson resident John Snyder said.

“I’m worried that even though I have VA health that if we don’t stand up now, the VA is going to be, the VA is going to be next,” Snyder said.

“I’m so terrified that pre-existing conditions will be used by the health insurance, with the new health care initiative, that we will lose our protections,” Susan Filipiak said.

According to the bill, insurance companies cannot deny a person coverage based on pre-existing conditions, however it could allow them to charge patients more for their health history.

“I hope that he will start to listen to us, to ask us about our stories and talk about exactly what it is this bill is going to do to the people in his district,” Bowan said.

But according to a spokesperson for Congressman Walberg, that’s something he’s already doing.

In a statement released today, Dan Kotman said: “Since 2011, the overwhelmingly response from his constituents has been that Obamacare is unaffordable, unworkable, and needs to be replaced before it collapses under its own weight. Congressman Walberg is working to fix the mess Obamacare created, and that’s why he supports putting doctors and patients at the center of their health care decisions, increasing choice and competition, lowering costs, and providing protections for patients with pre-existing conditions.”

The bill awaits action in the senate.

Read the bill here.