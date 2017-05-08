Developer invites questions and concerns for new building plans

(WLNS) – The $55 million plan to build a Target, apartments and parking garage has faced push back, and now the Developer is trying to smooth the path for plans to move forward.

Harbor Bay Real Estate was first denied approval by East Lansing City Council, to tear down businesses along Grand River Avenue, and now they are seeking public opinion on their most up to date renderings.

The Developer invited the public to Lotsa Pizza along Grand River Avenue to hear questions and concerns on the plans, which would take close to 2 years to complete.

Developer CEO Mark Bell hopes the meeting, and future meetings, will help the community be part of the progress of downtown.

“This does not need to be Harbor Bay’s project per se, but rather this needs to be a timeless asset that the community of East Lansing is going to be proud of when all is said and done,” Bell said.

Bell says they are pushing back the meeting for approval with City Council, which was originally planned for Tuesday May 8, in order to have at least one more meeting like this one to hear public opinion

“I’m less concerned now that I’ve seen the pictures of it but the bulk of it I mean it is like a huge ship in a small harbor,” East Lansing resident Mary Pollock said.

Bell hopes to bring plans to Council by end of May, and to start construction following the approval as soon as possible.