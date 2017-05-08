Crash claims two lives in Clinton County

By Published:

CLINTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – The investigation continues today into a weekend crash that claimed two lives in Clinton County.

Sheriff’s officials say two people died in a crash in Eagle Township Sunday afternoon.

They tell 6 News that it happened at 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Wright and Clark roads.

Investigators say a car driving westbound on Clark Road ran through the stop sign and was hit by a SUV.

Six people were in the car and two of them, a 19-year-old from Philadelphia and a 22-year-old from Grand Rapids, died at the scene.

The car’s driver and three other passengers are recovering in a local hospital.

The four people in the SUV were treated for minor injuries and released.

Names will not be released until all the families are notified.

