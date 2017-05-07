Motorcycle crash leaves man with life threatening head injuries

HANOVER TWP. Mich. (WLNS) – Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motorcycle crash on Hanover Road near Maitland Drive.

The rider, a 37 year-old man from Vandercook Lake, was heading East on Hanover Road when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Sheriff’s officials say the man struck a guard rail on the north side of the road, re-entered the roadway and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The man was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital with life threatening head injuries.

Sheriff’s officials also say the driver was not wearing a helmet and alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing; stay with 6 News for updates on this developing story.

 

