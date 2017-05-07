Mid-Michigan Wildcats Cheer Pride sending two teams to nationals

By Published:

(WLNS) – Wildcats Cheer Pride is heading to Disney Thursday for the D2 Summit, the world’s largest competition for small gyms.

Two teams qualified for the national competition, for the first time since the gym opened.

Coach Taylor McDuffie says a lot of “blood, sweat and tears” went into training, as well as fundraising for the trip.

The Wildcats are holding a pep rally to thank their supporters, and as a last celebration at 1 p.m. at their gym today, ahead of the trip to Orlando.

The teams will compete for the national title, the whole competition will be live streamed on This Link.

