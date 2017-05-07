Community pushes kindness forward through ePIFany Now

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “When you’ve made that difference in somebody else’s life just even for that one moment, it’s with you for the rest of the day.”

“We have such nice little conversations with them and it made us feel good, it made them feel good.”

One-by-one members of the Greater Lansing community took the stage to weigh in on how they want to make a difference in someone’s life…whether it be giving back to those who have helped you, passing along a smile to a stranger or simply saying thank you.

“Do nice gestures to people and that could be something small as a smile, it could be a donation…it’s using your time, treasure and talent to help somebody else,” said Bob Hoffman; Founder of the non-profit organization ePIFany Now.

Hoffman created it 8 years ago to help spread more happiness into the world through the act of simply passing it forward and every year, he hosts a gathering to bring awareness to this heart-warming initiative.

“Let’s just celebrate it for one day, we’re not being boastful about it…we’re teaching people that it’s ok to be kind,” Hoffman stated.

At each annual event, a few acts of kindness are voted on…Skylar Medes was last year’s winner and she says this initiative has inspired her to one day create her act into her own non-profit organization.

“I built shelving units and put belongings for foster kids so when foster kids go into foster care, they have a suitcase and they have something to call theirs,” said Medes; Creator or Suitcases for Kids.

Medes isn’t the only one hoping to make a difference…Anna McRay is too by bringing awareness to child abuse through her initiative called “Project Pinwheel.”

“If we keep pushing kindness forward, it makes the world a better place,” McRay stated.

One that this group believes can make a difference…one kind act at a time.

Two winners were announced at this year’s Pass-It-Forward get together…each received $500 to go towards their project and another $500 for their school.