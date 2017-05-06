National comic book day providing free comics

(WLNS) – Hundreds of people will head to Summit Comics and Games in Downtown Lansing, and comic book stores across the nation for free comic books and fun events through the day.

Summit will have 50 different comic books available today, with more than 200 copies for people on a first come first serve basis.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and guests are allowed to take 4 comic books each, as well as partake in games, signings and activities.

The National day started back in 2002 after a lull in the comic book industry to draw readers and the younger generation back to comics.

