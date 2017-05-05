State to auction cigars. A lot of cigars.

DIMONDALE, Mich (WLNS) – Are you looking for a deal on some cigars? How about 42,000 cartons of cigars?

According to our media partners at MLive the State of Michigan is auctioning off a single lot of little cigars on Thursday, May 18.

The sale will take place at 10 a.m. in the parking lot directly across from the Michigan Department of State located at 7064 Crowner Drive in Dimondale.

The minimum bid that will be accepted for the lot is $10,000 and payment must be made by cash or certified funds and made payable to the State of Michigan at the time and date of auction.

On top of that the purchaser has to pay a 32 percent tax.