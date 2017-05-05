“Rosa” Pet Of The Day May 5

Meet “Rosa”, our Pet Of The Day today. Rosa is a beautiful tortoiseshell cat. She’s two-years-old and is friendly. And like all tortis she is fun and independent. Rosa should be an indoor cat because she is front-declawed. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Rosa by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.
We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.