“Rosa” Pet Of The Day May 5

Meet “Rosa”, our Pet Of The Day today. Rosa is a beautiful tortoiseshell cat. She’s two-years-old and is friendly. And like all tortis she is fun and independent. Rosa should be an indoor cat because she is front-declawed. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Rosa by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

