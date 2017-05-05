Pro-marijuana group to submit ballot language to State today

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A coalition pushing for the legalization of marijuana will submit language today to put the issue before Michigan voters next year.

The “Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol” wants to put the legalized recreational use of marijuana for Michigan adults on the November 2018 ballot.

They plan to submit ballot issue language to the Board of State Canvassers today.

The groups says prosecution of marijuana offenders is unfair and time-consuming and says Michigan could make millions of dollars by taxing marijuana.

This story will be updated online and on 6 News.

