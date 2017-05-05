Pizza shop robbery suspect caught

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – One man is in custody today in connection with a robbery Monday night of a Little Caesars Restaurant.

Meridian Township Police tell 6 News that Shakeem Jones, 23, of Lansing has been arraigned on two counts of Armed Robbery and one count of Felony Firearms.

Jones is accused of robbing the Little Caesars Restaurant in the 3300 block of East Lake Lansing Road Monday night just before 8:30 p.m.

Two employees were held at gunpoint while Jones demanded money.

He escaped and police were unable to track him.

But not for long.

Jones was captured the next day with the help of the FBI and the Lansing Police Department.

The man is now in the Ingham County Jail with a $500,000 cash bond.