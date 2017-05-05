Pizza shop robbery suspect caught

By Published: Updated:

MERIDIAN TWP., Mich (WLNS) – One man is in custody today in connection with a robbery Monday night of a Little Caesars Restaurant.

Meridian Township Police tell 6 News that Shakeem Jones, 23, of Lansing has been arraigned on two counts of Armed Robbery and one count of Felony Firearms.

Jones is accused of robbing the Little Caesars Restaurant in the 3300 block of East Lake Lansing Road Monday night just before 8:30 p.m.

Two employees were held at gunpoint while Jones demanded money.

He escaped and police were unable to track him.

But not for long.

Jones was captured the next day with the help of the FBI and the Lansing Police Department.

The man is now in the Ingham County Jail with a $500,000 cash bond.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s