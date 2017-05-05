Pet Health Fair offers free services to low income owners

(WLNS) — Visits to the veterinarian’s office can get expensive fast.

Friday, the Eaton County Animal Control will team up with the Capital Area Humane Society to offer free pet wellness exams to people in the community.

Staff will be on hand to offer free rabies and distemper shots.

The free services will only be available to guests who can prove they’re unable to pay.

Examples of proof that will be accepted include: social security documents, military ID, college ID, section 8 voucher, or unemployment papers.

The Pet Health Fair is happening at the Eaton County Animal Control building from 2pm-6pm on Friday.

The line will be cut off after the first 200 pet owners arrive.