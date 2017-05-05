New park opens in downtown Jackson

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Summer fun like concerts and outdoor events are just around the corner.

This summer in Jackson, people will have a new park to take in music and performances.

The CP Federal City Square officially opened Friday with a ribbon cutting and big reveal.

The city of Jackson hopes this new park will become the center of life in downtown Jackson.

It’s a very important place in the history of Jackson.

“This is the original city square. Back when it was Jacksonburg and the town was established,” said Mayor Bill Jors.

And now the city square is updating this area for the 21st century.

“It’s fantastic to be able to have this park here,” Jors said.

Located on the site of the old Consumers Energy headquarters on Michigan Avenue, the $640,000 project came together thanks to city funds, grants, and donations from local companies.

CP Federal Credit Union acquired naming rights to the park through a donation.

Vice Mayor Derek Dobies worked for several years to make this happen.

“This project has been incentivizing and building excitement around a lot of the projects we have like the Hayes Hotel, the developments along Glick. We’re excited to have it open to the public,” Dobies said.

The city square will be used for concerts, performances, and movie nights.

The backdrop to all this entertainment is a historic glass mural that used to hang in the old Consumers headquarters.

Created by renowned artist Glidden Parker, it depicts how energy is created.

Mayor Jors says this is project shows the potential of Jackson.

“We have the resources to do things like this when those groups do collaborate and come together,” Jors said.

The first big event at the city square is Friday, May 12.

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is hosting a fundraising concert.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s