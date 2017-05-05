MSU “Safe Ride” program returning next Fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dependable and secure…”Safe Ride” is a way Michigan State University took action to step up campus security and MSU Student Body President Lorenzo Santavicca says the program took off like wildfire.

“As soon as people started using it they said you know what I’m going to be at the library tonight and if I can’t get home and I don’t feel like I’m able to walk back home, I’m going to use the Safe Ride program and that was really the intention of the program and we’re really happy that it happened that way,” said Santavicca.

Santavicca says “Safe Ride” was available Sundays through Wednesdays from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. with the library being the hot spot pickup location on campus.

He says the program’s goal was to implement three things…

“The key thing for us was making sure that we offered students a service that currently did not exist at the university, was available regardless of the price…the cost and it was available at the hours of the night where students feel like they are the most active,” Santavicca stated.

An initiative MSU junior Cydney Andrew is grateful to have available if she needs it.

“It’s great that MSU is hopefully taking the steps to assist students in keeping safe at night especially with some of the problems that MSU has had so it’s nice to see,” said Andrew.

“Safe Ride” will not be available during the summer but it will be back up and running next fall and Santavicca is eager to get the wheels turning.

“What we’re excited to hear about is how students are going to hear about the program, we’re going to use it at our academic orientation program as new freshman come in to really pitch what this is and talk about what we’re doing to create a safer and secure campus,” Santavicca added.

Come this fall, “Safe Ride” will be available seven days a week and it plans to add an additional vehicle to maximize the service even more.