Kellogg Foundation giving $51M to public schools in hometown

DETROIT (AP) – The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is giving $51 million to public schools in its hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan.

The five-year infusion announced Friday is aimed at tackling low academic performance that has been linked to longstanding racial inequality and segregation.

The grant from the foundation started by its namesake breakfast cereal maker ranks among the largest to a public K-12 school system.

The money will go toward hiring academic and social support staff, offering a free pre-kindergarten summer transition program and creating a behavior plan with alternatives to suspensions, among other things.

The gift comes after the January release of a study highlighting decades of racial disparities. The city has a population of about 50,000 that’s roughly 70 percent white, 18 percent black and 7 percent Hispanic or Latino.