EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Convocation will be held today for MSU graduates and undergraduates.

This means students and their families will be flocking to East Lansing, especially MSU’s campus near the Breslin Center.

Plan on heavy traffic throughout the day and don’t expect to find parking near the Breslin.

The lead speakers will be Ford Foundation President Darren Walker and baseball star Kirk Gibson.

Both will receive honorary doctorates in humanities.

ONLINE: Commencement Schedule