“Waffles” Pet Of The Day May 4

Meet “Waffles”, our Pet of the Day today. Waffles is a super-sweet 4-year-old black Lab mix. She’s looking for a quieter home. Waffles isn’t a fan of hyperactive dogs so it would be a good idea to do a “meet and greet” with other dogs in a home before adoption. She’s very smart and has had lots of training. Waffles knows quite a few commands and is always ready to show you how well she can sit and shake hands. She’s a cute little girl who deserves a great forever home. Waffles has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for adoption today. You can learn more about Waffles by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement